Sister Wives star Paedon Brown got a laugh out of the reality TV drama that transpired between his mother, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown on season 16 while unveiling a new T-shirt.

“So, I got this package in the mail and it doesn’t matter. The package isn’t super important, but it’s kinda just like … kind of funny. Ya know?” Paedon, 23, said in a new TikTok clip on Wednesday, February 16, showing himself wearing a black shirt with a phrase said by his mother, 49, reading, “What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?”

The St. George, Utah, resident added hashtags on his post letting people know he was enjoying a bit of banter, including, “#Mail #Package #WhatDoesTheNannyDo #SisterWives #Christine #Love #Shirt #Funny #Joke #Family.”

The T-shirt was poking fun at a tense exchange that occurred between his plural family in a December 2021 episode. While filming, Robyn’s nanny ignited some animosity between her and her sister wives Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown when it was revealed that Robyn, 43, and husband Kody Brown had been using hired help to care for their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Christine felt like she and her kids were being outcast because Kody, 53, didn’t believe they were honoring his social distancing and travel guidelines.

“What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over? ‘Cause when I’m home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can’t see their siblings. What does the nanny do?” Christine emphasized in a confessional.

Later on in the series, it was revealed that Robyn and Kody’s nanny exposed the family to COVID-19. However, it was never confirmed that any of them tested positive.

In the comments section of Paedon’s new TikTok, fans were eager to hear about Christine’s thoughts on his new shirt. He wrote, “Mom loves the shirt and wants mine now.”

Fans can expect to see more of Christine on the upcoming third part of the season 16 tell-all airing on Sunday, February 20, in which she will further discuss her decision to leave Kody and their family behind in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; TLC

Prior to Kody and Christine’s split announcement, In Touch confirmed in October 2021 that the mother of six moved into a duplex in Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely, a short drive away from their other kids, Mykelti and Aspyn.

Robyn previously shared her side of the story on part 2 of the tell-all after it was addressed that some of the kids felt she caused some division within the brood.

“Anytime a wife in a plural family is controlling a husband enough to affect other relationships, I think she’s a bad person,” Robyn said. “I’m tired of it because it’s been happening for years. I would help any one of those kids have a conversation with their dad, try to make it safe for them.”

“I just want people to see me as who I am,” she added. “I want them to see that I love this family, that I’m committed to them, that I’d do anything for them, that I love them and that I want the relationship.”