Secret help? Sister Wives star Robyn Brown‘s nanny became a main source of tension between her and her sister wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown when it was revealed that she and husband Kody Brown had been using hired help to care for their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Robyn and I have an employee, we call her a ‘nanny,’ she comes over, she helps with caring for the kids and she helps with schooling the kids,” Kody, 52, said in a sneak peek clip of the Sunday, December 26 episode of the TLC series.

Christine, 49, seemed to be the most upset when she learned that Robyn, 43, had a nanny because she had been allowing a person who was not a family member to visit her home and not her family members. The polygamous Brown family had been separated amid the pandemic, as they do not agree on how to follow COVID-19 guidelines and personal rules to avoid spreading the virus amongst their large brood.

“She’s over all the time. So, she doesn’t go anywhere, her husband’s the only one that does the shopping. So I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hang out. She’s devastated,” Christine told Kody during a socially-distanced conversation outside of her home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She also vented her frustrations in her confessional. “What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over? ‘Cause when I’m home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can’t see their siblings. What does the nanny do?” she said.

While the nanny seemed to be the main cause of Christine’s frustrations, her identity seems to remain a mystery.

Christine continued to make her point to Kody during their conversation. “We’re all as safe as can be, I think that it’s time to lift the restrictions,” she insisted to her husband.

Kody, however, disagreed. “She’s not keeping the same rules, she’s not doing the same thing. She’s so full of bulls–t,” he said in his confessional.

“It’s been six months and we’re not doing well,” Christine continued to explain to Kody during their tense discussion. “I need a guarantee that we really are going to have Thanksgiving, otherwise I’m leaving,” she said.

Kody responded, “I guess, OK, we’ll figure that out tomorrow. Let’s bring the family to a consensus on what we’re gonna do.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

However, the father of 18 seemed uncertain in his confessional. “We are at an impasse. We disagree. I’m just done with this conversation,” he said. “I’m done. We are not making any progress here and I’m hoping that tomorrow, I can come back and maintain my argument or maybe get some backup.”

Christine also seemed unhappy with the way their conversation ended. “I don’t even know if Kody wants to see everybody all together again. I’m really seriously worried about that, ” she said. “Maybe he’s fine just living separate.”

It seems Christine made good on her threat to Kody in the upcoming episode, which was filmed months in advance. In November, she announced her split from Kody after 27 years of marriage.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.