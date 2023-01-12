Times have changed. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed that dad Kody Brown’s first wife Meri Brown was once the “favorite” wife, hinting that she lost her position as his “No. 1” spouse after her catfish scandal.

“Full disclosure, we’ve known that Robyn [Brown] was dad’s favorite for years. It took less than a year [into their relationship] to notice,” Paedon, 24, said during a live interview with blogger John Yates on Wednesday, January 11. “[However,] until specific things happened, Meri was his favorite wife.”

While Paedon – whom the polygamous patriarch, 53, shares with ex-wife Christine Brown – did not go into details about which “specific things” he was referring to, he went on to say that Kody’s interactions between his then-three wives made it clear Meri was favored.

“I [had] been watching him interact with my mom for 12 years and I’ve been watching him interact with Meri and Janelle [Brown] for 12 years, and from what I could remember, until specific things happened, Meri was his favorite wife,” he added.

Sister Wives viewers will recall that the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, was the subject of a catfishing scandal with a man named “Sam Cooper” during season 9 on the long-running reality series. Meri and “Sam” connected via Twitter in March 2015, just months after she and Kody legally divorced and he wed Robyn in order to adopt her children.

Meri and “Sam” exchanged flirty tweets before taking their relationship offline and communicating via private phone calls and naughty text messages. Six months into their cyber relationship, it was revealed that “Sam Cooper” was actually a female fraudster named Jackie Overton. Jackie later leaked their private messages, including images of the reality star posing seductively.

In September 2022, Christine, 50, opened up about Robyn being Kody’s “favorite” wife in a confessional during the season 17 premiere. According to Paedon, the switch happened shortly after the catfish scandal.

“Meri was the No. 1, go-to wife for a long time, from what I remember,” he revealed during the YouTube Live interview. “Then a lot of things happened, and a lot of things came out and a lot of things were said for the first time, and she was no longer the favorite wife. Robyn became the favorite wife.”

Paedon, who claimed that it is “very obvious” Robyn is favored, continued, “He treated Robyn very differently as the favorite wife than he ever treated Meri as the favorite wife. I definitely remember that.”

One month after news broke of Meri and Kody’s split in December 2022 after more than 30 years of marriage, the former couple released a joint statement saying, “we feel compelled to share our own truth.”

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” their statement shared via Instagram on January 10 read. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”