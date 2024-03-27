Three weeks after Robert Garrison Brown’s death, the late Sister Wives star was honored by his half brother Paedon Brown on Instagram. Paedon reposted Hunter Brown’s tribute to his Story on Tuesday, March 26, and wrote a short caption of his own.

“I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet,” the son of Christine Brown and Kody Brown wrote, quoting a scene from Gladiator. Hunter, 27, also included the quote in his post for Garrison, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25 earlier this month.

Hunter’s tribute included a photo of himself and brother Gabriel Brown at Garrison’s recent memorial service. “I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read,” the TLC star, whose parents are Kody, 55, and Janelle Brown, wrote. “All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same.”

Kody and Janelle, 54, confirmed the death of their son via Instagram on March 5. Although the pair has been estranged since their 2022 split, they released a joint statement to share the tragic news.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the message said. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The grieving parents both sat in the front row of Garrison’s memorial service, where Janelle was presented with a flag from the Nevada National Guard. The entire Brown family also reunited to attend Garrison’s funeral on March 9, despite strained relationships between various members of the brood. Like Janelle, Meri Brown and Christine, 51, have also split from Kody, leaving Robyn Brown as his only wife.

Garrison was estranged from his dad when he died following issues that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, as Kody wanted the family to follow strict, specific rules that Garrison and Gabe, 22, did not adhere to. Since many of the patriarch’s children chose to not follow his guidelines, he began spending the majority of his time with Robyn, 45, which increased the tension between him and Garrison.

“[My boys] have, for a long time, perceived that Kody’s focus, you know, his time, everything, was spent the majority at Robyn’s house,” Janelle explained in 2022.

It is unclear if Gabe’s relationship with Kody has improved since Garrison’s death.