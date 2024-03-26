Sister Wives star Hunter Brown broke his silence on the death of his brother Robert Garrison Brown three weeks after the former serviceman’s tragic death by suicide.

“‘When tomorrow starts without me,’” Hunter, 27, began the tribute with lines from the poem by David Romano via Instagram on Tuesday, March 26. “I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that Garrison has always been and will always be a huge part of my life.”

The TLC alum promised to “forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small” with his loved ones, adding that he “would encourage you to do the same.”

“Now we are free … I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet,” he wrote, concluding the touching tribute with more lines of poetry.

Garrison was 25 years old when he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 4. He was pronounced dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home after his body was discovered by younger brother Gabriel Brown.

The former serviceman was laid to rest five days later, with half-sister Mykelti Brown revealing it was the first time she had seen her entire family together in years. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” the mom of three, 27, told her Patreon followers on March 12.

The son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown was later honored with a memorial service by the Nevada National Guard on Sunday, March 24.

In the snaps shared on social media, Janelle, 54, was seen sitting in the front row next to Hunter, while Kody, 55, and Robyn Brown could be spotted sitting a few seats down.

Some of the family wore floral Hawaiian shirts in honor of Garrison’s small business, Bob’s Floral, which he debuted in 2019. The organization also presented the mom of six, with a flag, thanking the late soldier for his service.

“Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents. He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship, and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it,” the National Guard shared in a post via Facebook on March 25. “As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country. He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.”

“His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.”