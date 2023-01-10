Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are “not” seeking spousal support following their splits with Kody Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“This is such BS,” says the insider, adding that multiple reports claiming that Kody’s exes will receive alimony are “not true at all.”

The reports surfaced shortly before Meri addressed the timeline of her and Kody’s separation, in which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, and her now-ex broke their silence in a joint statement shared via Instagram.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement read in part.

Meri and Kody’s joint announcement seemingly referenced part one of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special that aired in December 2022, which showed clips that implied that Kody, 53, ended their relationship after nearly 33 years together. However, the TLC personality explained in her caption that the couple’s breakup was reported before they actually decided to split, noting that “there is so much more to be told about this story.”

Earlier that same month, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Kody’s second wife Janelle – whom he wed in 1993 – had ended her relationship with the Wyoming native. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the insider told In Touch, adding that the Plexus ambassador “outgrew him.” Kody later confirmed their split in a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives.

Christine – whom Kody wed in 1994 – was the first of the wives to leave the polygamist patriarch, announcing their split in a statement posted to Instagram in November 2021. Kody is now down to one remaining wife, Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually wed in 2010. He then legally wed the Becoming Sister Wives author in 2014 in order to adopt her three children from a previous relationship. In the process, Kody and Meri legally divorced, while remaining spiritually married.

Though the Cooking With Just Christine host, 53, claimed during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that she doesn’t see Kody and Robyn “looking for a new wife” after his three failed marriages, a source told In Touch in January that the father of 18 is “definitely actively looking” for another partner to add to the family.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” explained the insider, adding that Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn – who once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with him.

Continued the source, “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.”