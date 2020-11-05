Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

Peace out, haters. Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) shut down a parent-shamer after sharing a new photo showing off her baby bump at 18 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The TLC alum, 24, who is expecting her first child with her husband of nearly four years, Antonio Padron, fired back after being accused of coloring her hair. “Hair dye [is] not good for baby,” a social media user commented on her photo. “That would be why you can see my roots from a mile away,” Mykelti bluntly replied.

Others defended the reality star in the comments section and noted that some moms do dye their hair in the earlier months of their pregnancy in a “well-ventilated area.”

Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

Mykelti was dressed in her seasonal best for Halloween, wearing a shirt reading “I’m a haunt mess” in the snap she posted. “Baby and @tonychessnut and I are going to be home waiting for the trick-or-treaters while I read an EPIC book,” the TV personality wrote in her caption with a hashtag on her March 2021 due date.

In July, Mykelti told fans she was “not dyeing” her hair on purpose. “I’ve decided for now I like my Neapolitan style and it’s majorly long. Keeping up the growth until my fave hairstylist is back and ready for some major change,” the soon-to-be mom wrote. “Maybe blonde. Maybe red. Maybe I’ll go totally different and get blue hair, but for now I’m only not dying it because I can’t decide.”

A few months later, she returned with her baby No. 1 announcement in September, likely motivating her to keep the au naturel look.

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

“Tony and I are PREGNANT,” the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown shared with her Instagram followers. “We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband.”

The lovebirds revealed the sex of their bundle of joy in a gender reveal photo shoot in October. Tony, 26, and Mykelti both wore matching pink tie-dye shirts and posed while holding balloons and a sign up in the air, which read, “It’s a girl!”

Mykelti and Tony said their “I dos” in December 2016 surrounded by more than 400 guests, including their closest friends and family, at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. The expectant star previously announced their engagement in June 2016, writing, “I’m getting married to my best friend and I’m so happy.”