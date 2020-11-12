A regal moniker! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) revealed the name she will be giving baby No. 1 following her pregnancy announcement with husband Tony Padron.

The expectant TLC personality, 24, said she is planning to call her daughter Avalon Marie after having her heart set on that name for years.

“This is the name I’ve wanted since I was 16 for my first girl,” she dished in a video via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 10. “But conveniently, Tony’s mother’s name is Maria. So now, it looks like there’s a meaning.”

Courtesy Mykelti Brown/Instagram

There’s also some history to the moniker she chose — quite literally. “Avalon, so she’s from King Arthur and the round table,” Mykelti explained. “That’s where Avalon is from originally. But funny coincidence, I liked the name Avalon before I got my first car which ended up being a Toyota Avalon. Isn’t that kind of funny?”

Mykelti and Tony, 26, who have been married since December 17, 2016, are expecting their little one to arrive in March 2021.

The pair took fans by surprise when they confirmed their bundle of joy is on the way in September while sharing a photo of them holding up some baby shoes.

“Tony and I are PREGNANT. We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago,” Mykelti wrote in her social media caption. “So happy that it’s finally happened. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband.”

Courtesy of Mykelti Brown/Instagram

After their sweet announcement, Avalon’s grandma Christine Brown celebrated and said they would be the “most fun parents.” Janelle Brown also commented on Christine’s post and added, “I am seriously so excited! I can’t wait!”

Kody Brown even took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on their growing family. When their baby girl arrives, he will officially be a grandfather of three.

On Halloween, Mykelti showed off her baby bump in a new photo and revealed she and Tony enjoyed the holiday at home. It won’t be much longer until their wedding anniversary, and we bet this one will be extra special!