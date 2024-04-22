Meri Brown Reflects on Kody Marriage on 34th Anniversary

Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on her marriage and divorce from Kody Brown in a thoughtful post on their would-be 34th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 21.

“So I’ve considered today whether or not I wanted to address this, and I’ve decided I will,” the TLC personality, 53, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photo of herself and her dog. “34 years ago today, I got married. 34 years ago was the start of this family that so many of you have come to love or, well, not so much. Yes, I know full well that we are a very polarizing topic.”

Meri added that when she married Kody, 55, she “never anticipated” that she would one day get divorced. However, she doesn’t “regret” the marriage, nor does she regret their split.

“I look back on the years and see where I could have done better, where I did the best I could, where I didn’t live to my best potential, and where I loved as full as my heart could feel it,” she continued. “I look back and am grateful for the experiences and the lessons.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The mom of one admitted that she once believed she was a “failure” if she couldn’t “make my marriage work.” However, she “flipped the narrative” and decided that everything she learned only made her stronger.

“Not a failure, but a strong woman going after her dreams. Not a failure, but a woman realizing dreams that she didn’t know she even had. Not a failure, but a woman building her own table and surrounding it with people who want to share it with her,” she wrote.

Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri continued, “April 21st is a day that has been surrounded with a plethora of emotions through the years, and I find it ironic that in more recent years, it’s a day that has brought my life full circle. An April 21st will never pass without me remembering. Not with bitterness, not with anger, not with sadness or even grief. Just remembering my life and all the lessons and experiences in it.”

Most “importantly,” the reality star concluded, she will “remember” her wedding anniversary date as “as a day of a new start. A full circle moment. Because sometimes, life hands you a gift of the knowing you’re on the right track.”

Meri became Kody’s first wife in April 1990. The two legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn Brown, although he and Meri remained spiritually married until January 2023, when the former couple announced their split.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Meri and Kody wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

They added that they are “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.”

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” they concluded.

Meri added in her caption that she “wasn’t holding any grudges.” She moved on with boyfriend Amos Andrews in October 2023 but confirmed in February that the relationship had ended.