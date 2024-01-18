Ever since Sister Wives star Meri Brown announced that she has a boyfriend, Amos Andrews, following her January 2023 split from Kody Brown, fans have been curious about the new man in her life.

Who Is Meri Brown’s Boyfriend Amos Andrews?

Amos is a 55-year-old man based in Utah.

When Did Meri Brown and Amos Andrews Begin Dating?

Though Meri made her new relationship Instagram official on January 17, 2024, she actually began dating him several months prior.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!” Meri wrote under a smiling photo of the two together. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

She continued her caption with, “He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!)” she added, referring to a photo of her dog’s paw resting on Amos’ hand.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” the TLC star explained. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

Meri concluded her post by writing that the couple’s 2024 was off to a “great start” and that she “can’t wait to share more with [her followers] as the year moves forward.”

Less than a week before she introduced Amos, Meri made an Instagram post listing her wishes for her upcoming 53rd birthday.

Seemingly teasing her new relationship, she wrote “Birthday dinner date with a great guy” at the top of her list.

Has Amos Andrews Been Married Before?

Amos has been married four times, In Touch can exclusively reveal. According to online records reviewed by In Touch, he divorced a woman named Tracey Ann Smith Lang in 1998, Shannon Marie Martin in 2000, and Christine Andrews in 2004.

Amos married a fourth woman, Jennifer Carol ​Marsh, in 2016 and divorced her in 2021, as confirmed in court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Amos Andrews Filed for Bankruptcy

On May 8, 2000, Amos and his then-wife, Shannon, filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy. This type of filing is a common form of bankruptcy for “people who cannot make regular, monthly, payments toward their debts,” according to the IRS.

Shannon, Amos’ copetitioner in the filing, was listed as “discharged” on September 8, 2000. The case was closed on September 26, 2000.

Reporting by Nate Grant.