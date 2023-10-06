Sister Wives star Meri Brown admitted she still had “hope” when it came to her relationship with Kody Brown before they split.

Kody, 54, and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, met up with Meri, 52, to discuss her living arrangement in a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 8, episode shared by Us Weekly. Meri explained that she was living at the bed and breakfast she runs in Utah, which led Kody to admit he was surprised by the setup.

“Kody’s not sure why I would use one of the rooms that we would rent out. Why does he care?” Meri asked in a confessional. “I mean, he hasn’t cared what room I sleep in for the last decade, so I don’t know why he’d care now.”

She explained to Kody and Robyn, 44, that she didn’t “know” what she wanted to do with her house in Flagstaff, Arizona. “I don’t want to live there,” Meri admitted. “I don’t want it to be my house.”

The mother of one then directed her attention to Kody and promised the move didn’t mean she was “walking away” from their spiritual marriage. Meri became emotional when she admitted she felt “anxiety” about her business venture, which left both Kody and Robyn speechless.

“I was really just kind of hoping that he would care a little bit more,” Meri explained in a confessional. “There wasn’t really anything specific I wanted him to say or do. I just wanted him to have an air of caring, and that just was not there.”

The TLC personality continued, “Like, conversations like this basically just tell me, ‘Go ahead, Meri, and just live your life on your own like you’ve been doing.’ Because nothing else is gonna change.”

As Meri’s emotions seemed to get the best of her, Robyn took over the conversation to help her sister wife articulate the plan. Despite the kind intention, Kody admitted that Robyn’s involvement raised concerns.

“What I’m seeing here is Robyn being an advocate of me and Meri and our reconciliation … and they’re making me feel very uncomfortable,” the Brown patriarch told the cameras. “I got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with and I’m afraid if I abandon these women, that she’ll lose respect for me.”

TLC (2)

Kody and Meri legally tied the knot in 1990. He went on to have spiritual marriages with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown before Robyn joined their family in 2010. The father of 18 and Meri legally divorced but chose to remain spiritually married in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Meri and Kody have faced many ups and downs over the years, while they eventually called it quits ​earlier this year. The business owner alluded that they split during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. She and Kody later confirmed they broke up by issuing a joint statement in January.

Kody and his first wife separated following his splits from Christine, 51, in November 2021 and Janelle, 54, in December 2022.