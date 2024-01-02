Sister Wives star Meri Brown introduced her fans to her new companion, a dog named Zona, one year after she split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“They say love comes when you least expect it. Ask anyone I know, I wasn’t going to get a dog,” Meri, 52, wrote alongside a photo of her and her new pet via Instagram on Monday, January 1. “I travel too much. They’re a lot of responsibility. I had all the reasons to not get one.”

Despite not originally planning to get a dog, Meri said that “visiting the shelters and playing with all the dogs and showering [her] love on them is what [she loves] to do.”

“So many dogs who need all the love! When I met her on Saturday, I knew she was special,” the TLC personality continued about Zona. “I couldn’t get her off my mind or out of my heart, so I went back on Sunday and brought her home with me! What a perfect way to spend New Year’s Eve!”

Meri concluded the caption by wishing her followers a Happy New Year from her and Zona. “We have each other to love!” she wrote. “Looking forward to 2024 and all the magic and surprises it holds for me!”

Shortly after she shared the post, several of Meri’s followers took to the comments section to note how happy she looked. “You are glowing Meri. I love it. Cutest doggie too,” one person wrote. Another added, “She’s beautiful! What a lucky mama and puppy to have each other!!! You look Amazing!!!”

While she was the first person to marry Kody, 54, in 1990, the former couple divorced in 2014 so that the patriarch could legally marry Robyn Brown and adopt her kids from a previous relationship. However, Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual marriage until they confirmed their split in a joint statement in January 2023.

“We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the pair wrote via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

After noting that they’re “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family,” the statement concluded, “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Meri seems to be making the most of her life as a single lady, though recently said she was willing to reconcile her relationships with former sister wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown after they also split from Kody.

“It’s going to take all parties involved, you know what I mean?” the mother of one told People in an interview published on December 26. She said it would take “concerted effort,” adding, “I’m not closing any doors.”