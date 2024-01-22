Meri Brown’s boyfriend, Amos Andrews, joined her for the January 19 edition of her “Fridays With Friends” series on Instagram. During the candid conversation, the Sister Wives star’s new man made a big confession about the beginning of his relationship with Meri.

“Can you tell me if Meri being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show raised any red flags?” Meri’s friend Jen Sullivan, who was moderating the conversation, asked. Amos, 55, responded, “Yes. Yes it was a little.”

However, Amos’ concerns seemed to stem more from Meri’s public lifestyle than her years as a polygamist. “I think it was the second time we talked [that I told him],” the TLC star, 53, shared. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a really private person.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah. I’m not on social media. I’m a really private person. I don’t let a lot of people into my life.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, so how private are you really?’”

Amos also confirmed In Touch’s exclusive reporting that he was married multiple times before and previously filed for bankruptcy. However, Meri didn’t seem bothered by his past. “What?!” she jokingly asked. “I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you.”

Meri was previously married to Kody Brown, whom she wed in 1990. Although the two got divorced in 2014 so that Kody, 55, could legally marry Robyn Brown, he and Meri remained spiritually married until their split in January 2023. Robyn, 45, is the only woman who is still in a relationship with Kody, as Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also left the family patriarch in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Meri shared the news about her relationship with Amos on January 16, which was also her 53rd birthday. She revealed that she had been secretly dating him since October 2023.

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” she gushed. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve decided when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward.”

During their joint Instagram Live, Meri confirmed that she was the one who reached out to Amos first and “pursued” him. “The first night that we went out, he hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug,” she shared. “I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug. We’re happy and we like each other a lot. A lot.”