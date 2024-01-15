Sister Wives star Meri Brown is opening her heart to dating again, and says she’d love nothing more than to spend her 53rd birthday on Tuesday, January 16, with a “great guy.”

Meri, 52, shared a post put together by pal Jenn Sullivan where she wrote in the caption, “OK @therealmeribrown make a wish! Here are ideas based off comments, messages, and recent conversations! What’ll it be?”

Apparently, the top thing Meri told her pal she wanted was some companionship, as the No. 1 item on the list was “Birthday dinner date with a great guy.”

Other wish list ideas included, “skydiving,” “visit Canada,” “massages” and “write a book.”

Meri is seemingly still single after sparking romance rumors by posing with a handsome man in an August 2023 photo. “This guy is kind, genuine, and authentic, a true friend,” she captioned the selfie, as she smiled next to a man identified online as JD Crawford. “If you don’t have one of these humans in your life, one that has your back, one that no matter what time passes, it’s like no time passed at all, you should get yourself one!”

The TLC star joked about her love life in a November 2023 post where she posed with a young boy who appeared to be the relative of good pal Blair Struble.

“What a wonderful and beautiful Thanksgiving week with friends!” Meri wrote. “Thank you for inviting me to spend a few amazing days with your family and friends and for introducing me to the new man in my life! I think I’ll keep him!”

Meri did get a new companion for 2024 in the form of a furry friend. “They say love comes when you least expect it,” she wrote about adopting her new shelter dog, Zona, who came home with her on December 31, 2023. “So Happy New Year to me and to my sweet Zona, we have each other to love!” she added.

The Alameda, California, native and Kody Brown announced the end of their plural marriage on January 10, 2023, after they reportedly split the month prior.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing. After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the pair wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love,” the duo added.

Fans got to watch the end of their relationship play out in the November 19, 2023, episode of Sister Wives, where Kody, 54, told Meri “romance” could “never be in the picture for them” again. He added there were things about her that “frustrate me so deeply I struggle to be around her.”

For her part, Meri was angry at Kody for “not giving me what we promised each other,” and the pair decided to call it quits.