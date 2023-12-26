Meri Brown is open to reconciling with her relationships with former sister wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown after their splits from Kody Brown.

“It’s going to take all parties involved, you know what I mean?” Meri, 52, explained to People in an interview published on Tuesday, December 26, adding it would take a “concerted effort.” “But I’m not closing any doors.”

Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, — who have stayed close following their respective splits from Kody, 54, — seemingly feel differently about the situation. Janelle admitted in a separate interview with the publication that she never developed “the affinity” for Meri nor Kody’s last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, also noting there wasn’t “a lot in common” between them.

Meanwhile, the Cooking With Just Christine star hadn’t spoken with Meri or Robyn, 45, “very much” since leaving the polygamous family, apart from a quick “hi” or simple nods during run-ins at family functions.

“And I thought it would be different, but I don’t think it’s going to be different than that,” Christine concluded, adding she spoke with Meri “one time” since she left Kody in November 2021. “It’s going to stay separate and I don’t need to be close to either of them, really.”

As seen on Sister Wives, Kody was married to Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to announce her departure from the polygamous brood, citing his “favoring” of Robyn as one of her reasons for wanting out of the marriage.

Almost a year after Christine and Kody’s split, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle split from Kody in December 2022. One month later, Kody and Meri announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Kody is still “struggling” to adapt to his new family dynamic but still hopes for friendship with his ex-wives. “You have to express forgiveness to the people you’ve been involved with,” Kody told People on Monday, December 25. “You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have a hope of friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

The patriarch is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn, whom he later admitted was the only wife he actually fell in love with. “I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them,” the father of 18 said of his relationships with Meri, Janelle and Christine during part one of the Sister Wives One on One special, which aired on November 26. “The gospel requires us to love each other, but I never really actually suffered in a fit a passion in this place.”