Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown teared up in frustration during part 2 of the tell-all after learning that Christine Brown revealed the fate of Kody Brown’s wedding ring from Meri to host Sukanya Krishnan.

“I am extremely frustrated right now. Beyond,” a visibly upset Meri, 52, said in a sneak peek of the episode shared by Us Weekly on Friday, December 1. “After we did the taping for the one-on-one interviews with Suki, I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly.”

The mom of one continued, “That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story. And now I’m being forced to talk about it. I’m not happy about it.”

“It was not Christine’s business to tell,” Meri said in the clip. “If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that.”

Before switching to Meri, the Sister Wives tell-all featured a candid moment from Christine, 51, who chuckled when Suki asked her, “What did you think about the whole ring thing?”

TLC

“That’s so funny,” Christine laughed. “There’s a back story here and, I don’t know, I don’t feel like it’s all the way my place to share it but here we are.”

She went on to explain that Kody, 54, and Meri had a wedding ring right before Robyn Brown came into the picture. Meri divorced the dad of 18 so he could then marry Robyn, 45, even though she remained “spiritually married” to Kody. However, Meri noticed that he was no longer wearing the ring shortly after he married Robyn.

“He melted down the ring, saved the gold, saved the diamonds. Well, Meri found out she’s like, ‘Well, where’s my ring? You don’t wear it anymore.’ He’s like, ‘I melted it down.’ Just like that. He’s like, ‘I didn’t want Meri to have control over me and power over me anymore,’” Christine explained.

The LuLaRoe retailer added that she, Meri, Janelle Brown, and Robyn later bought Kody a Claddagh ring from all of them. Meri, Christine, Robyn, Kody and Janelle, 54, all wore matching rings until his divorce from Christine in 2021 and Meri in 2022. Now, Robyn remains Kody’s only wife after Janelle confirmed that she and the Wyoming native had separated in December 2022.