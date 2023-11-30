Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Flashes Chest Tattoo While Showing Off Weight Loss at Variety Event

Christine Brown has never looked happier or healthier than she did at the 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV event in Los Angeles.

The Sister Wives star, 51, wore a one-shoulder fitted black gown as she walked the red carpet solo on Wednesday, November 29. Christine’s tattoo, the Celtic symbol for “new beginnings” was on full display on the left side of her chest.

“Thank you @variety for including me in your list of ‘Variety’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV’ I’m honored, so grateful and speechless,” she captioned a post about the recognition earlier that day.

