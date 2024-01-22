Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown is standing by her man! The TLC personality admitted to a past bankruptcy filing with ex Kody Brown and defended her boyfriend Amos Andrews after his financial issues were revealed.

“Y’all bankruptcies are not quite a big deal,” Meri, 53, told her followers alongside her boyfriend, 55, during the January 19 edition of her “Friday With Friends” series on Instagram. “Everybody has been through issues before, who the heck cares that you had a bankruptcy?”

During the social media live stream, Meri’s friend Jen Sullivan, who moderated the conversation, asked the pair to reveal at the same time how many bankruptcies they had previously filed.

“One,” Meri and Amos answered in unison. The Sister Wives star then asked her beau when his filing was, to which he replied, “25 years ago.”

“Mine too,” she agreed before concluding that “things happen.” “You just build your way out of it. It doesn’t define who you are,” Meri preached to her followers. “It doesn’t matter what happened to you in your past, who you are now is what matters and how you act on it.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner debuted her new relationship with Amos on January 16, making the major announcement on her 53rd birthday. The connection marked the mom of one’s first public relationship since her split from Kody, 55, in January 2023.

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” Meri gushed, revealing she’d been secretly dating him since October 2023. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve decided when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world. (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself)”

The long-time reality TV veteran wanted fans to celebrate her new love with her, adding, “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward.”

Shortly after the news, In Touch exclusively confirmed Meri’s new love interest had previously filed for bankruptcy and was married multiple times in the past. Amos, alongside his wife at the time, Shannon Marie Andrews, filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 8, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

A chapter 7 filing is also known as “liquidation bankruptcy” and a person must sell their property to pay back creditors, according to United States Courts. The case was closed on September 26, 2000, with Shannon listed as “discharged” on September 8.

Meanwhile, Meri and her ex-husband filed jointly for bankruptcy in 2005, according to The U.S. Sun.

Despite the drama, Meri doesn’t seem to be bothered by Amos’ past or previous marriages. “I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband,” she joked during the live stream conversation. “I beat you.”