Nothing like a mother’s love. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a touching tribute to her child Leon Brown for their 27th birthday while gushing over “Leo the Lion.” The reality star included a carousel of pictures on the Friday, July 29, Instagram post, sharing precious moments in their life.

In the post, Meri, 51, shared pictures of Leon — whom she shares with spiritual husband Kody Brown — as a newborn to an adorable child with curly blonde hair and a college graduate. The TLC star described Leon, who also goes by Leo after coming out as transgender last month, as a “champion of the underdog” who is the light of her life.

“Knowing my own body, I know this one HAD to be a fighter to even exist! Laughter runs through their veins, strength and inner wisdom abounds,” her caption read. “Forever proud of this kid of mine, forever grateful for their existence. Know you are forever loved by me @leointhemountains and I am honored and blessed to be your mom! I love you!!”

Before ringing in their 27th birthday, Leon shared their life update to fans, revealing that they are transgender and now use the pronouns they/them. Their fiancée, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in December 2021 after not wanting to “hide” their true self from the world anymore.

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So, here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans,” they captioned their announcement at the time.

Leon, who is Meri and Kody’s only child together, explained that they knew they didn’t feel like a girl at a very young age. However, they continued to identify as a female at the time since they grew up in a “gendered and restrictive” Mormon household.

“Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. And yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process,” they continued. “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person I am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

The Nevada native formerly came out as lesbian to their family during a 2017 episode of Sister Wives, in which Kody, 53, as well as Meri, fully supported their child. “I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision,” he told People at the time. “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”