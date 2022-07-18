Proud mom! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son Logan Brown moving into his new home.

Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 17, to share a photo with her kids inside of Logan’s new home. The TLC star posed alongside Logan, 28, and his wife Michelle, as well as her daughter Savanah.

“Celebrating Logan and Michelle’s new home today ! After months of delays they finally moved in. It’s an amazing space,” Janelle wrote alongside the photos. “Congratulations you guys.”

The TV personality shares both Logan and Savanah, 17, with husband Kody Brown. The pair are also the parents to sons Gabe, Garrison and Hunter and daughter Madison.

Janelle celebrated Logan and Michelle’s new home one week after she explained why she didn’t move into her RV on Coyote Pass.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” she said in response to a fan’s question during an Instagram Live video, which she posted via Instagram on July 10. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

“She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t,’” Janelle continued in her video. “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”

Just three months earlier, Janelle teased her plans to move back to the Brown family’s Flagstaff, Arizona, property by sharing a clip via Instagram that showed off the scenic views of the polygamous family’s plot of land.

“We came out to the property to … we’re starting to get things ready for this next summer,” the reality star said alongside Garrison, 23, in the video, posted in April. “And I remember how much I love it here. You know, I was in town for the winter — and I love town, love it — but gosh! And I forget about what it’s like out here, and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring and … I just love it here.”

Janelle then added that they were “moving stuff around” and raved about the “amazing” landscape.

“I’m so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more,” the mother of six added. “So, I hope your Saturday is just good. Thanks for indulging me for a minute ‘cause I just wanted to say, I love the mountains. I love being on this property. I love it all.”