Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted he had a problem with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s close relationship.

Kody, 54, told Sister Wives: One on One host Sukanya Krishnan that he was “so angry” and felt “betrayed” by Janelle, 54, when she seemingly chose Christine, 51, over him during their relationship.

“I’m supposed to be the head of the family and I’ve been undermined completely here,” the Brown patriarch said in a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 26, special shared by People. “It’s just you’re in a tough spot and you are questioning yourself. Do I put more effort into this or not? And I think Janelle and I both — this is not an accusation. Janelle and I have both seen so little value in the relationship that we have not made those steps to bring it back together.”

He went on to claim that “Janelle sees more value in the relationship with Christine than she does in the relationship with me.”

Christine announced she ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. While she distanced herself from her ex, Christine and Janelle remained close as the Cooking With Just Christine star navigated life as a single lady.

In Touch exclusively revealed in December 2022 that Janelle and the father of 18 called it quits, while Meri Brown alluded that she and Kody ended their romantic relationship during the Sister Wives: One on One special one week later. The former pair eventually confirmed their split when they issued a joint statement in January.

Kody looked back on Janelle and Christine’s bond after the former sister wives opened up about when they knew their marriages to Kody were over.

“I didn’t realize anything was wrong, until I knew something was wrong,” Christine explained to E! News in an interview published on Thursday, November 23. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, well, then I’m going to do something different now.’”

Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, with Kody – continued, “It just wasn’t the relationship that I was looking for for my kids and it wasn’t a relationship I was looking for myself. And then I was like, ‘OK, well, now that I found that, I’m gonna move on, and I’m gonna go, and I’m not going to stay anymore.’”

Meanwhile, Janelle came to the conclusion over time. “It was really just that Kody and I really had been growing apart for a lot of years,” the TLC personality said. “I feel like we had a really great run. But we just kind of started to grow apart.”

More than one year after their split, Christine revealed she was dating David Woolley in February. The couple had a whirlwind romance and got engaged in April, while they tied the knot in October.

Meanwhile, Janelle has remained single and made it clear she’s not currently interested in dating.

“I’m not going to be hanging out where lots of single men are or whatever,” she said during a November 2023 episode. “Definitely, [I’m] sure as hell not doing that online dating thing. I don’t get the whole swiping thing. I don’t get that.”