Sister Wives star Kody Brown hoped he could reconcile with Janelle Brown, though feared Christine Brown could influence her to stay away.

Kody, 54, opened up about the status of his relationship with Janelle, 54, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown during the Sunday, October 22, episode. “I’ve got these other situations at different levels of discord,” he said in a confessional after he called Robyn, 44, the “love of my life.”

“It’s hard to reconcile and [we] just got all this angst in our lives,” Kody continued.

The Brown patriarch described his relationship with Meri, 52, as “amiable” but “distant.” Kody also admitted he doesn’t “know what to do with a marriage that’s supposed to be eternal but doesn’t have any fire.”

The TLC personality then shifted the conversation to Janelle, who he said “doesn’t want to reconcile” amid their separation.

“We see each other once in a while. We talk on the phone once in a while,” Kody stated. “I do believe we could reconcile. I do believe that it would require Christine and Janelle to sort of [be] like, ‘It’s been nice hanging out a lot.'”

The father of 18 added, “Christine has so much influence over Janelle, I just think it’s pathetic.”

Despite his strong feelings about Janelle’s close friendship with Christine, 51, Kody said he doesn’t feel comfortable expressing the concern to his second wife. “I don’t want to say anything to Janelle because I’m afraid Christine will find out about it or if the kids will find out about it,” he said. “It’s like, I just don’t want to talk about me.”

However, Kody added that he doesn’t understand “why Janelle can’t be married with me.” He continued, “She was married to me when I was married to Meri, and she was married to me when I was married to Christine and she was married to me while I was married to Robyn. Why not now?”

Janelle also reflected on the status of her relationship with Kody during the episode. She told Christine that she needed “something different from a relationship” and that her current dynamic with the businessman “just doesn’t seem to fit the parameters anymore” of their past dynamic. She then admitted she viewed their relationship as “friends with benefits for years.”

The latest episode of the reality show was filmed before Janelle and Kody officially called it quits. More than one year after Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, In Touch exclusively revealed that he and Janelle ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022.

One week later, Meri alluded to her split from Kody during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. However, they remained quiet about the end of their romantic relationship until they issued a joint statement via Instagram in January.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri shared at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”