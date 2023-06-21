Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and his ex-wife Janelle Brown have paid off $340,000 on their Coyote Pass property, according to the Deed of Release and Full Reconveyance obtained by The U.S. Sun.

In addition to the plot of land in Kody, 54, and Janelle’s names, another plot in wife Robyn Brown’s name that was purchased for $170,000 has also been paid.

According to the paperwork, the money owed to Fidelity National Title Agency was “fully paid” on June 2, 2023.

The family previously owed $146,200 on the properties to Fidelity National Title Agency and a down payment of $23,800 was made.

Kody and his then-wives, Janelle, 54, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn, 44, purchased four parcels of land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018 for $820,000.

The Brown patriarch planned to split the property into five parcels so that each of his wives could build their own homes. However, he has since split from three of his four wives since purchasing the property.

In November 2021, Christine, 51, revealed that she and Kody called it quits after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage.

Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively broke the news that Janelle and Kody had ended their spiritual marriage in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew” Kody.

Kody confirmed their split two days later during the December 11 episode of the TLC show. “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” he said at the time.

Later that month, it was revealed that another one of Kody’s marriages ended when Meri, 52, implied they called it quits during the December 18, 2022, Sister Wives: One on One tell-all.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram (1); TLC (2)

The former couple officially confirmed their separation by issuing a joint statement via their Instagram accounts on January 10. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

It is not clear what will happen to the property amid Kody’s splits. During an October 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Meri explained that they hadn’t started building on the property because “it has to be paid off.”

“Honestly, the property is the furthest thing from my mind,” the reality star added. “There’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out.”