Breaking the rules. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a strict set of rules that he expects his large family to follow. While fans have watched the drama between the patriarch and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown unfold over his COVID-19 protocols, his rules about tattoos have caused equal commotion within the polygamous brood.

“Don’t tell Kody this. This is a secret. Are you ready for the secret?” Christine Brown revealed in a confessional during a November 2021 episode of their hit reality series. “So Ysabel goes, ‘I’m going to get the scoliosis surgery, and I’m going to have that big, huge scar, so I honestly would like a tattoo going down the scar. What do you think about that?’”

“I don’t think I should say the rest, but I said, ‘Yes, definitely,’” the mother of six added.

While it’s unclear if Christine and Kody’s daughter went through with the ink following her scoliosis surgery, she later revealed she has multiple tattoos, including “a saying on [her] wrist that [her] mom wrote out.”

The Cooking With Just Christine host went on to say that “tattoos were extremely forbidden” in her family when she was growing up.

“Kody is so adamantly opposed to tattoos. I doubt she’s told him,” Christine added. “But, I mean, [Ysabel’s] going to be 18 and moving out. I guess how he feels about it doesn’t really matter because she won’t be living at home when she gets one.”

Ysabel isn’t the only of the polygamous patriarch’s daughters to ink her body, however. Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter Madison Brush (née Brown) appears to have a small tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

In addition to Ysabel, Maddie, Gabriel and Garrison, Kody has 14 other children with his three wives, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle, and former wife Christine.

While Kody has not publicly discussed his feelings towards body art, the family drama surrounding his strict COVID-19 rules came to a head as he was “not [willing] to negotiate.”

“Plural marriage is a struggle. It’s a hard thing,” Kody said during a December 2021 episode. “I am not the head of this family. You know, I’m the head of the household [in] some places, I’m just not right here. And that’s not the deal we made when we got married.”

Keep scrolling to see every Sister Wives family member who has a tattoo!