Sister Wives star Kody Brown made it clear that he has no interest in reconciling with Janelle Brown following their split.

“I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again,” Kody, 54, told Sukanya Krishnan in a teaser clip for the Sister Wives: One on One Special on Sunday, November 26.

The clip then showed Kody’s last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, arguing that his relationship with Janelle, 54, is “worth fighting for” because they share six kids.

Kody also weighed in on the end of his spiritual marriage to Meri Brown, admitting he “told her I loved her and I chose to love her” before they called it quits.

Janelle and Christine Brown later took the opportunity to discuss the end of their relationships with Kody, and stated that he is a “grown man” and can explain for himself why their marriages came to an end.

“They’re trash talking me because I’m guilty of not loving them,” the Brown patriarch fired back against Christine, 51, and Janelle’s claims.

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to leave the businessman in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she announced via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

More than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle ended her marriage with Kody in December 2022. The drama continued one week later when Meri, 52, alluded that they called it quits during the Sister Wives: One on One special. However, Meri and Kody didn’t confirm their split until they issued a joint statement in January.

While Robyn, 45, has stayed by Kody’s side throughout all of the changes, she has been open about her disappointment in no longer having a plural family.

“What I liked a lot about living plural marriage was the team effort, where I had sister wives,” the TLC personality told People in an interview published on November 14. Robyn added that she “really wanted that camaraderie” and sense of “sisterhood” that comes with having sister wives.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She continued, “I wanted that experience of my sister wives loving my children and being able to love their children and feeling like this kind of big, happy family, big group of people that really cared about each other. So that’s what I liked about it.”

Robyn noted that her dynamic with Meri, Janelle and Christine now looks “a little different,” though said she’s hopeful they can act like a family again in the future.

“I sure hope it’s possible, but I can’t have expectations. I can’t put expectations on people, I’m realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of a family,” the mother of five said. “So I hope and I pray that it’s possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that. So I don’t know.”