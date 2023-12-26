Kody Brown is still “struggling” to adapt to his new family dynamic after his splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. However, the Sister Wives star said he’s hopeful that everyone can get to an amicable place amid the “heartbreaking” changes.

“You have to express forgiveness to the people you’ve been involved with,” Kody, 54, told People in an interview published on Monday, December 25. “You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have a hope of friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we’re bound forever through our kids.”

After previously having four wives, Kody is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown. Christine, 51, was the first to end her relationship with the TLC star in 2021, followed by Janelle, 54, in 2022 and Meri, 52, in January. Since the breakups, Kody said he and his exes are “moving forward,” but admitted that they’re doing it “mostly separately.”

“How do you [move forward together] when it feels like such a deep betrayal?” he wondered. “And yet my logical mind says, ‘Everybody’s just looking for happiness here. Everybody’s just looking for that space where they’re happy. We might not have been happy together. What the blessing will be is if we’re going to break up, let’s please find happiness after that.’ But that’s a process.”

Christine and Janelle have stayed friends since leaving their polygamous relationship, but admitted that they have not maintained relationships with Meri and Robyn, 45.

“Every one of us is having our own struggle with the reality of this experience,” Kody admitted. “Every one of us is having a struggle with the fact that we have years together and now we’re dissatisfied enough to say we can’t work this out anymore.”

The family patriarch said on a November episode of Sister Wives that he did not feel like he was “compatible” with his first three wives and admitted he was only ever in love with Robyn, who joined the family in 2010. However, even his relationship with his legal wife has struggled recently.

“We’ve been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us,” Kody said in a previous interview. He also shared that he and Robyn have both been “a bit depressed” about their family situation. “We are not the same,” he revealed.