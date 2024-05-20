Janelle Brown marked her first Mother’s Day since the death of her son Robert Garrison Brown.

The TLC personality, 55, took to Instagram on Monday, May 20, to share a photo of fresh baked strawberry rhubarb pie and the “surprisingly emotional” Mother’s Day she celebrated.

“It just never has been a big holiday for me,” Janelle captioned the snap. “My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time.”

However, the Sister Wives star said this year “was different” due to feeling “grief so close to the surface.”

“Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined,” she continued. “Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bittersweet.”

“I love you honey and miss you every day,” she concluded.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

This Mother’s Day was Janelle’s first since Garrison’s tragic passing at the age of 25 on March 5 due to suicide. Garrison was among the six children of the reality TV star, born from her marriage to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The former couple, who were married from 1992 to 2022, confirmed the death of their son in a joint Instagram statement.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison’s cause of death was officially ruled a suicide on May 15 following an autopsy. The report, which was obtained by In Touch, showed that ethanol intoxication, more commonly known as alcohol poisoning, was a contributing factor to his death. Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .370, almost five times the U.S. legal limit of .08.

As the large family continues to grieve the loss, Janelle honored her son’s memory on what would have been his 26th birthday on April 10, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart,” she wrote alongside a compilation video featuring clips and photos of her late son on his past birthdays. “We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore. We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place). I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”