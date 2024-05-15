Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown‘s cause of death has officially been determined as a suicide following an autopsy. The news comes two months after he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot on March 5. He was 25 years old.

The Coconino County, Arizona’s coroner’s office released the results on Wednesday, May 15. The report, which was obtained by In Touch, also showed that a contributing factor to his death was ethanol intoxication, more commonly known as alcohol poisoning. Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .370%, almost five times more than the U.S. legal limit of .08%.

Garrison was found dead inside his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by his brother Gabriel Brown. A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department told In Touch in a statement, “It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Police said there was no indication of foul play.

His parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, released a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages shortly after news of Garrison’s death broke.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the former couple began.

“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,” the duo added.

Kody, 55, and Janelle, 54, included two photos of things that made Garrison the happiest. One snapshot showed him in fatigues and a helmet from his time with the Nevada National Guard. Another picture featured Garrison on one of his many world travels, carrying a backpack over his shoulders.

Just five days before his suicide, a smiling Garrison shared with fans that he added to his collection of pets, posting a photo cuddling a gray cat. “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “crazy cat lady.” Garrison included a photo of his new kitty meeting his two other cats.

Garrison was the fourth of six children shared by Kody and Janelle, but he and Gabe, 22, had clashed with their father in recent years, especially after the family patriarch’s strict COVID-19 rules during lockdown. Janelle said that the tension was affecting their sons.

“Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall,” Gabe, 22, explained during the October 8, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. “And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle revealed in a confessional. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything.”

She added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

During the same season in a conversation that included his mom, siblings and former sister wives Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, Garrison talked of his estrangement from his father to his only current wife.

“You know what Robyn? Have him. We’re all grown adults who don’t need a father figure anymore,” Garrison said while several of his siblings nodded in agreement.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).