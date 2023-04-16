There for her kids. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reunited with her sons to celebrate Garrison Brown’s birthday party.

“Savanah and I crashed the brothers and cousins birthday party for [Garrison Brown],” the mother of six, 53, shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 15. “He turned 25 on Monday and all he wanted was to have the guys come and hang out for the weekend.”

Janelle went on to say that “It’s so great when brothers and cousins are your best friends.”

The slideshow of photos posted by the Plexus ambassador showed her posing with daughter Savanah, 18, sons Garrison, 25, Logan, Hunter and Gabriel, as well as Christine Brown’s son, Paedon, and a couple of her nephews.

“Oh I miss this!! Love it so much,” her daughter Madison Brush (née Brown) commented on the post. Christine, 50, also chimed in, saying, “Absolutely way fun!!!”

One week prior to Garrison’s birthday get together, Janelle celebrated her first Easter since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“Making rolls for dinner. Boys are coming over later,” she shared via her Instagram Stories on April 9, alongside a plate full of freshly baked biscuits. “We are going to actually sit down at the table.”

The reality star’s family celebrations come four months after In Touch exclusively revealed that she and the polygamous patriarch, 54, had called it quits in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that the TLC personality simply “outgrew him.”

Kody and Janelle had been spiritually married since 1993. However, the cracks in their marriage were amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic when the father of 18 and their sons, Gabriel and Garrison, butted heads over his strict rules for the family.

During part 2 of the season 16 Sister Wives tell-all in February 2022, Janelle admitted Kody had a strained relationship with “[several] of [his] children.”

It wasn’t until a December 2022 episode, that it was revealed that Gabriel, 22, had not spoken to his father since he forgot his 21st birthday in October 2021.

“I didn’t remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered,” Gabe said during a confessional. “And he didn’t. So to him, it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID.”

Janelle took to Instagram earlier this month and opened up about life lessons she “wished” she’d known “sooner.”

“It’s okay to be yourself. Be kind and giving, but protect your boundaries,” Janelle shared on April 12. “Have personal boundaries and don’t apologize for your boundaries.”