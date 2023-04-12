Letting it all out. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown opened up about life lessons she “wished” she’d known “sooner” amid her December 2022 split from Kody Brown.

“It’s okay to be yourself. Be kind and giving, but protect your boundaries,” Janelle, 53, shared via an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, April 12. “Have personal boundaries and don’t apologize for your boundaries.”

The mom of six went on to conclude, “You get from life what you think you deserve,” despite noting that it may be “hard to realize.”

Janelle’s fierce comments come almost four months after In Touch exclusively confirmed her split from the polygamous patriarch after nearly 30 years of marriage.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch in December 2022, adding that the Sister Wives star “outgrew him.”

While Kody and Janelle had been spiritually married since 1993, the cracks in their marriage only amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic when the father of 18 set a list of strict rules for the family to abide by, causing major tension between Kody and their sons Garrison and Gabriel.

Apart from their two sons, Kody and Janelle share four other kids together — Logan, Maddie, Hunter and Savanah. Prior to their split in February 2022, Janelle admitted Kody had a strained relationship with “[several] of [his] children,” during part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all.

Kody previously opened up about the tension with his two sons, stating, “I make rules, [they] abide by them.”

“I understand that these two needed their social lives,” the Wyoming native added. “I totally get it. But in this case, COVID is different. It changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same.”

The dynamic only continued to decline in the months that followed, with a source telling Us Weekly in January 2022 that a split between Janelle and Kody was inevitable, further bolstered by Christine Brown’s November 2021 to leave the marriage.

Despite Kody and Janelle’s split, the Plexis ambassador is adjusting well to her new life, recently hosting her sons for an Easter holiday dinner.