Working together. Janelle Brown raves over how grateful she is for Christine Brown in a new sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, airing on April 12. In the newly released video, Janelle’s daughter Maddie is preparing to give birth and Christine swings by to offer some assistance as they prepare for her big day.

“I’m glad that Christine’s here now. It’s just extremely helpful to me to have another person here,” the 50-year-old admits in Us Weekly’s sneak peek. “What do monogamists do? Monogamists don’t have that luxury,” Christine, 47, adds.

Janelle further discusses their family dynamic in the confessional, admitting they have formed a bond and support system amongst each other. “The roles weren’t so ‘these are my kids, these are your kids,'” she explains. “We’ve always been pretty compatible and our children have always been born neck and neck — like, you had one, I had one … Christine and I did a lot more coteam, coparenting, just because we had the bulk of the children.”

Christine and Kody Brown, 51, celebrated their 26th anniversary in March and they have been spiritually married since 1994. They share six children together: Mykelti, Aspyn, Paedon, Truely, Gwendlyn and Ysabel.

As far as Kody and Janelle, they spiritually married in 1993 and they also have six kids: Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel and Savanah.

In the sneak peek clip, Christine confesses it’s “natural” for her to reach out to Janelle when she needs an extra hand. “Robyn has her hands full in Flagstaff, Meri works like a maniac,” Janelle later notes, explaining why she called Christine that day.

On April 7, the father of 18 shared an update about how their family is doing amid the coronavirus outbreak, revealing “normal life has ceased” for their brood. “We’ve severed gatherings completely,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls and we’ll probably do more where we update each other on everything going on.”

Back in March, Christine revealed what she and the kids were doing to pass the time at home. “Staying inside these last few days has been magical,” she shared via Twitter. “We’re slowing down and just playing and hanging out.”