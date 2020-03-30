Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a total of 18 children with his spouses, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown, making up their big brood. Fans have watched their polygamous family grow on the TLC series, so of course viewers are eager to know about their delivery stories — especially after Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brown welcomed her second child in a birthing center on a March episode. Scroll down to find out how each of the ladies welcomed their kids.

Janelle Brown

She and Kody share six children together, Logan Brown being the eldest. They also have Madison, known as Maddie, Garrison Brown, Savanah Brown, Gabriel Brown and Hunter Brown.

“I had some at home and some in the hospital,” the reality star revealed via Twitter on Sunday, March 29. She also opened up about her daughter’s birthing center. “It’s an amazing place,” she tweeted. “I was so impressed.”

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

Robyn Brown

As far as Kody and Robyn, they share two biological kids together, Ariella Mae Brown and Solomon Brown. Prior to tying the knot with the TV personality, she was married to David Jessop and they share three children of their own: Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, who have since been legally adopted by Kody.

She “had all of her [kids] at home,” Janelle shares. Clearly, she’s not opposed to going another route either based on her recent tweet. “I think it is pretty awesome that Maddie decided to have her second baby in a birthing center,” Robyn wrote. “It is the next best thing to home birth. Proud of her!”

Christine Brown

Kody and Christine recently celebrated their 26th anniversary and they share six children together — Mykelti Brown, Aspyn Brown, Paedon Brown, Truely Brown, Gwendlyn Brown and Ysabel Brown. The reality star opted for a home birth for all of her kids aside from Truely, Janelle reveals.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Meri Brown

Kody and Meri only share one child Mariah Brown and they welcomed her at home, so it clearly runs in the family!

“It is an amazing choice if you are able to,” Robyn notes in another tweet. “I know not everyone can make the choice for a home birth or to have birth at a birthing center. The most important thing is the health of the baby and mother.”