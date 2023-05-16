From polygamy to polyandry? Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown said Meri Brown would be able to handle several brother husbands amid Meri’s split from Kody Brown.

While doing a recap video of Sister Wives season 1 on her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn, 21, watched as Meri, 52, hypothetically asked Kody, 54, how he would feel if she was “giving attention to another guy.” In the clip, Kody said the request “seemed wrong to God and nature” and told his first wife that he wouldn’t “feel comfortable” with it.

“I think Meri should have multiple husbands,” Gwendlyn said after watching the scene. “She seems like the kind of person that would rock it.”

During season 1, Kody was actively courting his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and Meri wanted him to acknowledge her feelings of jealousy. Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter went on to note this was an “important conversation” for the couple to have.

“You can be happy for somebody and happy for someone to join your life and still be like, jealous,” the college student noted. “Like Ysabel [Brown], she’s fantastically amazing and I love her so much. I can still be jealous that she’s like taller or prettier than me.”

Unfortunately, Kody and Meri’s relationship was appearing to come to an end in December 2022 after the father of 18 told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri. The former flames confirmed their split in a joint Instagram post a month later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the patriarch left his message without a caption, Meri explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and that she wasn’t holding any grudges against her ex-husband.

In addition to Meri, Christine, 51, and Janelle Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, leaving Robyn, 44, as the only remaining spouse in Kody’s life.

Since the split, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner has been embracing her new status as a single woman. The mother of one, who shares Leon Brown with Kody, recently traveled overseas to London, England, where she affirmed that she was officially “saying YES to meeting new people.”

“Adventuring. It’s what I love to do. Saying YES to seeing new places,” she captioned a smiling selfie while waiting for her plane to depart on May 7. “Saying YES to doing unexpected things. Saying YES to building businesses while having fun! Saying YES to the unexpected!”