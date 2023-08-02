TLC received an onslaught of criticism after announcing the return of Sister Wives ahead of season 18.

“I think you mean Sister-less Wife!” one fan commented under the network’s Instagram post on Wednesday, August 2. While some fans questioned why the title of the series remains unchanged, others called for the show to end entirely.

“I think the series should have ended with Christine leaving cause alot happened last season,” one follower wrote. “Why would there be a show anymore? There are no sister wives,” another added, which yet another viewer chimed in saying, “For the love of God. PUT THE SHOW OUTTA IT’S MISERY!”

The network announced in July that the long-running series would return for season 18 on August 20, despite Kody Brown’s splits from wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, which played out during the show’s 17th season.

“TLC’s hit series, Sister Wives is returning for a highly anticipated new season that promises to provide an even deeper look into the Browns’ continued journey as they strive to balance their new paths and the needs of their fractured polygamist family,” a July 13 press release stated. “From navigating conflict to celebrating milestones, this season captures the family’s emotional rollercoaster.”

The network continued, “Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome.”

Christine, 51 – who was the first of the sister wives to announce her split from the polygamous patriarch, releasing a statement in November 2021 – revealed the real reason behind their split in a trailer for the upcoming season.

“I left Kody because I could see he had favorites,” she said in a confessional during the trailer released on August 1. After Christine’s comment, the teaser cut to a scene of Kody, 54, rubbing Robyn’s back followed by a scene of Robyn, 44, crying.

The mother of six previously alluded to Robyn being Kody’s “favorite” wife in a September 2022 episode, saying, “Apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Kody and Christine announced their split in November 2021 with a joint statement, saying, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, followed suit, announcing the end of their marriages to the father of 18 in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively. Robyn is Kody’s last remaining wife.