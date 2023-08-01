Fans already know that Christine Brown and Kody Brown‘s relationship has sailed, but they will witness its downfall during Sister Wives season 18 of the show. In ​a new trailer ​dropped on Tuesday, August 1, Christine claimed she ended her relationship with Kody because she sensed he had “favorites” in his ​marriages to her, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown.

“I left Kody because I could see he had favorites,” Christine, who split from Kody in November 2021, ​told the cameras in the season 18 trailer, before showing a scene of Robyn crying, whom the family hints is Kody’s ​No. 1 spouse.

After Christine’s shocking statement, the trailer cut to a clip of Meri echoing a similar statement, claiming she has “heard” Kody “refer to her” as friends during their relationship.

After TLC shared the heated trailer on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their excitement for the upcoming season and to learn more about what really went wrong in Christine, 51, Meri, 52, and Janelle’s relationships with Kody.

“Kody finally is told what he is doing. He doesn’t like them standing up for themselves and kids. Robyn been his favorite for years,” one fan wrote, while a second person wrote, “I’m sooo glad those women are standing up for themselves and I love seeing how much they are thriving without Sobbin Robyn and Kody.”

Christine announced her split from Kody via Instagram in November 2021, two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved out of her Arizona house and back to her home state Utah.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Meri hinted that she and Kody, 54, separated during the Sister Wives: One on One tell all in December 2022, the same month In Touch exclusively confirmed Janelle, 54, left the family patriarch after 30 years of marriage. The following month, Meri and Kody confirmed their split in a joint statement posted on social media.

Robyn, 44, is the only Sister Wife still in a relationship with Kody.

More than one year after her split from Kody, Christine went Instagram official with her fiancé, David ​Woolley. The pair have embarked on a whirlwind relationship and although the reality star’s family seemingly approved of David, rumors swirled that Janelle wasn’t a fan of their relationship.

However, a source exclusively told In Touch that the rumors were false.

“[Janelle] loves the way he treats Christine,” the insides revealed in March. “He’s a huge welcome change from Kody [Brown].”

David proposed to Christine the following month and the couple got their Western engagement photos taken in June, while in the process of planning their wedding.