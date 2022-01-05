Sister Wives star Meri Brown opened up about feeling like an “outsider” to Robyn Brown amid her marital woes with husband Kody Brown in a new sneak peek clip.

The conversation between Kody’s first wife, Meri, and fourth wife, Robyn, began after Robyn, 43, addressed their family divide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I did not sign up to be in this family to only have Kody in my life,” she told Meri, 50, during a heart-to-heart exchange in a teaser video published by Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5. Robyn added, “As much as I love Kody and it is great to have him around, it is stressing me out. I’m worried about the kids that aren’t seeing their dad, and I’m worried about the wives that aren’t seeing Kody.”

Robyn added that she felt like the “Brown family scapegoat,” a phrase her mom coined during a phone call. On the other hand, Meri was experiencing an opposite dynamic with Kody, 52, and the rest of her loved ones in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“At least you’re part of the Brown family,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner vented. “Do you know how hard it feels to be … I am an outsider, Robyn.”

In a solo confessional, Meri explained, “I don’t feel like I am part of the Brown family. It’s this weird thing. Am I a sister wife when I don’t have a husband? And I have a husband, technically, but do I? … It’s weird.”

Shutterstock(3)

Meri told Robyn that Kody was only interested in being “friends” at this point. “But that’s a door open,” Robyn replied, telling producers in her own solo confessional that Meri is likely “mourning the relationship that she had, the relationship lost, the marriage that she’s lost, and I understand that.”

“It’s sad, but I don’t know that it’s ever going to be what it was, but it could be something new,” Robyn added.

Meanwhile, drama has been reaching a boiling point between Kody and his other two spouses, Christine and Janelle Brown, amid their quarantining arrangement.

Janelle told Kody to “f–k off” while discussing their plans for the holidays during the January 2 episode. She ultimately decided to celebrate Thanksgiving 2020 with her kids and Christine, 49, also spent it away from Kody and the family by going to Utah, where the now-single star resides after splitting from her husband of 27 years in November 2021.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.