Sister Wives star Christine Brown threw shade at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, after he claimed he had “special requirements” for her and Janelle Brown.

“It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any ‘special requirements’ before we get married,” Christine, 51, captioned photos with her fiancé, David Woolley, via Instagram on Sunday, September 10. “I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__woolley!”

She concluded the caption with the hashtags “marriage,” “soulmates,” “love of my life” and “blessed.”

Christine’s post was a jab at comments Kody, 54, made during the September 10 episode of the TLC show.

While Kody noted that he “courted” Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, he explained that “Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family.” He continued, “And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there’ll be other wives, you’ve got to be committed to me.”

Janelle, 54, argued that she and Christine didn’t “deserve less” than Meri, 52, and Robyn, 44, because ​they were “invited” into their family. “It’s improper for a man to be out chasing wives,” she said. “It’s generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, ‘Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.’ He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited.”

“Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got?” Janelle continued. “It wasn’t like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married.”

Also during the episode, Kody claimed that his wives in plural marriages experience “sacred loneliness” because “their husband’s not around as much.”

“Sacred loneliness? Like you’re supposed to honor the fact that you’re lonely?” Christine asked while laughing at the comment.

Janelle made it clear she agrees with Christine when it comes to ​the term. “The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage,” the mother of six said. “I’ve always thought it was so dumb. Sorry.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

However, Robyn admitted she agreed with Kody’s theory. “Yeah, plural marriage can be lonely,” she said. “In my head, it’s an opportunity for you to get a relationship with God.”

Christine ended her relationship with the father of 18 in November 2021, while In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and Kody called it quits in December 2022. One week later, Meri hinted that she and the businessman ended their spiritual marriage during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. The pair later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement in January.

Since calling off their spiritual marriage, Christine has found love with David, 59. After confirming their romance in February, the couple announced their engagement two months later in April. Their wedding is scheduled to take place in mid-October.