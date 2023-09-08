Sister Wives star Christine Brown is about to become a bride when she marries her fiancé, David Woolley. As the wedding quickly approaches, fans are likely wondering if she will take her soon-to-be husband’s last name.

Will ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Take David Woolley’s Last Name?

While participating in an Instagram Live in October 2023, Christine revealed that she plans to change her last name from Brown to Woolley when she marries David.

Her maiden name is Allred, though she took the surname Brown in 1994 when she spiritually married Kody Brown.

When Is ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown ​and David Woolley’s Wedding?

The TLC personality didn’t share the exact date of their wedding, though told her fans during the live video that the event is just six weeks away. The clue means that the ceremony will be held sometime in mid-October.

When Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown and David Woolley Start Dating?

Christine first teased that she was dating someone new on February 7, 2023. “I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced via Instagram at the time. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later, Christine shared that the new man in her life ​was David, and later revealed that they met online in October 2022. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” the mother of six shared via Instagram in a post uploaded on Valentine’s Day. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

David also took to social media to make their relationship Instagram official. “My Queen,” he captioned an adorable selfie on February 14.

When Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown ​and David Woolley Get Engaged?

Christine and David took a major step in their relationship when they became engaged in April 2023 after just two months of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told People while announcing the news. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

She continued, “I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

When Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown Split?

The Cooking with Just Christine star announced she was leaving Kody in a statement posted via Instagram in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”