Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed that he had “special requirements” for Janelle Brown and Christine Brown before they joined his plural family.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 10, episode shared by People, Kody, 54, introduced the term “sacred loneliness,” which described what some women in plural marriages experience because “their husband’s not around as much.”

“Sacred loneliness? Like you’re supposed to honor the fact that you’re lonely?” Christine, 51, laughed in response to the comment.

Meanwhile, Janelle, 54, agreed with Christine’s thoughts on the term. “The idea is that you sacrifice some of your emotional needs because you want to live in a plural marriage,” she said. “I’ve always thought it was so dumb. Sorry.”

Meri Brown also weighed in and noted she had heard Kody discuss how women in plural marriages often feel lonely. “It’s like, really, now you figured that out?” the TLC personality, 52, quipped.

However, Robyn Brown was the only wife that seemed to agree with Kody’s theory. “Yeah, plural marriage can be lonely,” she said. “In my head, it’s an opportunity for you to get a relationship with God.”

The clip also showed Kody’s conversation with David Mitchell “Mitch” Thompson, where the Brown patriarch said that women in plural marriages face emotional difficulties. Despite acknowledging it, Kody admitted he was “tired of hearing about the struggle” and claimed “they all agreed that they were going to do this.”

“I courted Meri and I courted Robyn, but Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family,” Kody explained in a confessional. “And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there’ll be other wives, you’ve got to be committed to me.”

Janelle fired back at Kody’s claim by arguing that she and Christine didn’t “deserve less” than Robyn, 44, simply because she was “invited” into their family. “It’s improper for a man to be out chasing wives,” she continued. “It’s generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, ‘Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.’ He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited.”

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The reality star added, “Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got? It wasn’t like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married.”

The Brown family has gone through several ups and downs in recent years. Christine was the first wife to end her relationship with Kody in November 2021, while In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and the father of 18 called it quits in December 2022. One week later, Meri alluded that she and Kody ended their spiritual marriage during an episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The pair later confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement in January. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri wrote via Instagram at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”