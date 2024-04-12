Sister Wives star Christine Brown paid tribute to Robert Garrison Brown in a sentimental birthday post.

One day after Garrison would have turned 26 on April 10, Christine, 51, shared several throwback photos of the Bob’s Floral owner with their family over the years. “Yesterday was Garrison’s birthday. Gosh. It was just too hard to post. So many good times, so many memories … not enough though,” she captioned the photos via Instagram on Thursday, April 11. “‘Lo there do I see the line of my people back to the beginning. ‘Lo they do call to me. They bid me take my place among them in the halls of Valhalla, where the brave may live forever.”

The snapshots documented fond memories of Garrison spending time with many of his 17 siblings, as well as father Kody Brown. Not only did Christine post a tribute on her Instagram feed, but she continued to share some of the same photos on her Instagram Stories.

Garrison died at the age of 25 in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent suicide, where he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5.

Just hours after news broke about his passing, his parents, Kody, 55, and Janelle Brown, issued a joint statement to confirm his death. “[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Several of the Brown family members have posted tributes to Garrison on social media, while Christine remembered him as “a wonderful, caring brother” in an Instagram post on March 7.

She has continued to pay tribute to her late family member, though also defended her decision to move “forward” following his death.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say,” she said in a video posted via Instagram on March 20. “I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do. And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

After thanking her fans for their support during the difficult time, Christine said she had to “keep moving forward because otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day.”

“And for me, working means posting. And so I’m going to keep doing that because that’s what I understand,” the TLC personality continued.