Garrison Brown’s roommates shared details with Flagstaff Police about the Sister Wives star’s drinking habits and ex-girlfriend drama after he died in body cam footage exclusively obtained by In Touch.

“He drank a lot and said he was going to stop this month, but I didn’t ask him about it or anything,” Garrison’s roommate Tyler Sanford told authorities in the footage after his body was discovered on March 5. Tyler recalled last speaking with Garrison around 7:30 p.m. the previous night as he was making dinner. The pair shared a short conversation in the kitchen as the reality TV personality made himself bagel bites.

“He would try and limit himself, like this month, he was going to try and go the whole month,” he explained of Garrison’s drinking, noting he lived with the Sister Wives star for less than a year. “I feel like when Lent started, he said he was going to give it up for Lent, but I don’t think that lasted … I’ve never been around a heavy alcoholic, but I would hear him stumble sometimes, but he never like, seemed too out of it. But I wasn’t hanging out with him all the time.”

Officers also spoke with Addison, another of Garrison’s roommates, over the phone as he was not present when officers arrived.

“Me and him would have some conversations, [he’d] been pretty depressed lately and an alcoholic,” Addison described of Garrison’s demeanor in recent days. “I can tell you that he drinks every night.”

Courtesy of Hunter Brown/Instagram; Flagstaff Police

Addison confirmed Garrison was intoxicated when they last talked on the night of his death. “He always asked me for rides, to Taco Bell and s–t, late at night because he can’t drive, so I end up driving him places,” he continued. “I know that he was going through some s–t with his ex-girlfriend, I don’t know.”

Addison did not state which ex-girlfriend Garrison was having issues with but was previously known to be linked to Kylie Marshall in 2019 and another unidentified brunette woman during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Garrison was 25 years old when he died on March 4 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His younger brother Gabriel Brown discovered his body the following morning after their mother, Janelle Brown, received alarming text messages from the former serviceman.

“I just came over this morning because he was talking to my mom last night and saying some really f–ked up things,” Gabe, 22, was seen telling officers in the body cam footage. “My brother [Logan] called me this morning and said, ‘Hey, Mom said that Rob was saying some really, like, not OK things… So I need you to go over and check on him.’”

Janelle, 54, could be spotted crying as her son and officers tried to console her. In the police report, the mother of six said she “should have gotten” Garrison help, but did not specify what kind of assistance he may have needed. Meanwhile, Gabe was aware his older brother “had been struggling with mental health concerns,” but believed he had been doing better after acquiring a new job at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, later confirmed the death of their son in a joint Instagram post. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes — who were married from 1993 to 2022 — wrote in a lengthy statement. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was later laid to rest on March 9, with his half-sister Mykelti Brown confirming it was the first time she’d seen her entire family together in years.