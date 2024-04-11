Sister Wives alum Leon Brown penned an emotional birthday tribute dedicated to their late half-brother, Robert Garrison Brown, after his sudden death last month.

Leon, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 10, and reposted Garrison’s mother, Janelle Brown’s sweet tribute to her son, adding their own sweet statement. “I spent the whole day crying yesterday because I just wanted to text you ‘Happy Birthday Gary,’” Leon wrote over the clip. “I miss you so much, I love you forever.”

Earlier that day, the mom of six, 54, revealed they celebrated Garrison by going to his favorite restaurant in honor of his birthday. “We talked a lot about you today,” Janelle wrote via Instagram. “I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Garrison was 25 years old when he died on March 4 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was discovered the next morning by his younger brother Gabriel Brown, who was sent to his residence by Janelle after she received alarming text messages from Garrison.

In Touch exclusively shared photos of Garrison’s final text messages before his death on Tuesday, April 9. In the messages, Janelle asked her son if he was “OK” as he’d been on her mind that day and she was “worrying more than usual.”

“You’re fine I gave Gabe my firing pistons a while ago I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies but I have no firearms in the house,” Garrison wrote in response. In another message, Garrison called off work, telling his boss he wasn’t feeling well and taking himself to the clinic.

Garrison’s roommates shared details with Flagstaff Police about the Sister Wives star’s drinking habits, confirming he was intoxicated the last time they spoke on the night of his death.

“He always asked me for rides, to Taco Bell and s–t, late at night because he can’t drive, so I end up driving him places,” his roommate Addison told authorities in body cam footage exclusively obtained by In Touch on April 10. “I know that he was going through some s–t with his ex-girlfriend, I don’t know.”

Garrison was later laid to rest on March 9, with his half-sister Mykelti Brown confirming it was the first time she’d seen her entire family together in years. The former serviceman was also later honored with a memorial by the Nevada National Guard on March 25.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).