Robert Garrison Brown would have turned 26 years old on Wednesday, April 10, and his mom, Janelle Brown, posted a touching tribute for the occasion. The Sister Wives star shared a compilation of throwback videos and photos that featured Garrison on his past birthdays.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart,” Janelle, 54, captioned her Instagram post. “We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore. We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place). I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed.”

Janelle and estranged husband Kody Brown announced on March 5 that Garrison had passed away. A subsequent police report confirmed that the TLC star died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On Tuesday, April 9, In Touch exclusively shared photos of Garrison’s final text messages before his death. The images showed some of his loved ones, including Janelle, expressing concern for him on the evening of March 4. In one message, Garrison called out sick from work. He also assured Janelle that, “I gave Gabe [Brown] my firing pistons a while ago,” and said he had “no firearms in the house.”

In her response to Garrison, Janelle texted, “I worry about you as a whole person honey,” and offered for him to come sleep at her house. In another series of messages, she also asked her sons Logan Brown and Hunter Brown if one of them could check up on their brother.

Janelle had previously expressed concern about Garrison’s mental health during an episode of Sister Wives in October 2023. While discussing Garrison and Gabe’s strained relationship with their dad, Kody, 55, she said, “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. [Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In police body cam footage from March 5, Gabe, 22, told officers, “I just came over this morning because he was talking to my mom last night and saying some really f–ked up things. My brother called me this morning and said, ‘Hey, mom said that Rob was saying some really, like, not OK things, so I need you to go over and check on him.’”

Janelle also appeared in the video and was seen being consoled by her son as she cried.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).