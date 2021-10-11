Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown took a “road trip” together and stopped by Universal Studios in California amid their family’s delayed plans to build homes on their Coyote Pass property in Arizona.

Kody Brown’s spouses posed for a group photo with Janelle’s daughter Savanah, 16, and Christine’s daughter Truely, 11, in front of the landmark globe at the entrance on Sunday, October 10.

“Universal Studios was so much fun today since @truelygracebrown has been reading Harry Potter,” Christine, 49, captioned her snapshots captured at the Hollywood theme park, showing them visiting the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and waiting in line for the Revenge of the Mummy ride.

Janelle, 52, also shared her own photo of the girls smiling before the Flying Ford Anglia made famous by the movie Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. “Having a blast,” the mom of six gushed about their pit stop at Universal.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

After seeing the photos shared by Christine, her son Paedon left a sweet comment, replying, “You are [all so] lucky, I miss you all so much.”

Just last month, Christine enjoyed a visit to Utah to spend time with Paedon and her other kids shared with Kody, including Aspyn and Mykelti, as well as Mykelti’s daughter, Avalon. The reality TV brood ventured over to Oktoberfest in Snowbird following news their show will be returning for season 16.

Since then, Christine has sold her Flagstaff home, according to a new report from The Sun on Monday, October 11.

It’s unknown where Christine will move next, considering she previously vented about her hopes to move back to Utah amid her family’s plans to eventually build on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

In upcoming episodes, Kody will talk to each of his wives about Christine’s “desire to move to Utah and get a resounding no from each of them,” a press release obtained by In Touch teased on August 31.

The Browns have yet to start construction on their new land, but in June, Janelle announced she was the first of the polygamous brood to live there in an RV, three years after they moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Arizona.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.