Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared her honest thoughts about why Janelle Brown stayed with Kody Brown for as long as she did.

Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, enjoyed quality time when they went on a road trip to visit the Cooking With Just Christine host’s brothers during the Sunday, November 12, episode. After Janelle shared that she hadn’t “heard from” Kody, 54, in a while, she admitted there have been some positive aspects of not having him around.

“I have a very busy life. I love going to bed at night and reading my book and turning out the light when I want to turn it out,” she explained to Christine. “The dogs are on the bed with me because he never could stand that. I get to do my thing, you know?”

At the point the episode was filmed, Janelle and Kody had separated but not officially called it quits. She added that she had conflicting feelings about fully separating from the father of 18.

“For me, I don’t want to break my covenant without knowing God’s completely cool with it. I don’t know. Don’t know how that happens. But I’m waiting ’till I know,” she said in a confessional, adding that polygamist husbands are “supposed to grow beyond themselves.” Janelle said that Kody “really tried,” though he eventually “found someone who thought like him [and] was more like him” when Robyn Brown joined their family.

Later on during their trip, Janelle and Christine discussed the “harm” of polygamy toward women and agreed that marriage legality is important.

“I think, and this will never happen, but all you got to do is give those women a legal marriage … because they can take and they can divorce him and take part of his assets,” Janelle stated. “Like, honestly, if they were all legally married to him, he’d really have to toe the line.”

The mother of six explained that a legal divorce would benefit her because her finances were “so mish-mashed” with everyone else’s. “I’m having to fight hard to get my estate separated,” Janelle continued. “If I could do anything, I would be out there, like, knocking on the door saying get yourself financially independent because then you have choices.”

“Christine was able to sell her house and leave and start over again and do something different,” the TLC personality added in a confessional. “I have no idea if I’m even going to get anything.”

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The Utah native also reflected on one of the reasons Janelle was having a difficult time deciding to officially leave Kody. “One of the reasons she’s still with Kody is because of this, because she has nothing in her name,” Christine noted.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that the Brown patriarch and Janelle called it quits in December 2022. Kody’s breakups continued one week later when Meri Brown alluded that they ended their romantic relationship during an episode of Sister Wives: One on One. However, the former couple didn’t confirm their split until they issued a joint statement in January.