Christine Brown directly responded to Robyn Brown’s plea to be “released” by her and fellow Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Janelle Brown.

“She wants me to go up to her verbally and say, ‘You can have [Kody Brown]’? Girl, never going to happen,” Christine, 51, said on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast on Monday, December 18. “She wants us to go say to her off camera, ‘Your majesty, you can have him now’? No. It’s never going to happen.”

Robyn, 45, who is the only woman still in a relationship with Kody, 54, made the request during the Sunday, December 17, episode of Sister Wives, which featured one on one interviews with all of the cast members.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I’m so grateful to not live in her mind,” Christine admitted. “She must be very, very, very sad to watch it all crumble and to feel so powerless to hold it all together. She just does not have what it takes to hold it all together. She doesn’t. And I think she just must feel like she’s thinking that she’s losing something that could be so beautiful. I remember grieving that five years ago and I couldn’t hold it together either.”

Christine was the first woman to decide to end her marriage to Kody. They announced their split in November 2021. By the end of 2022, Janelle, 54, also left the family patriarch. Kody and Meri, 52, confirmed their breakup in January.

Since leaving the polygamous family, Christine does not keep in touch with Robyn or Meri. Neither of the women were invited to her wedding to David Woolley in October. While speaking with Heather, 53, Christine admitted that she’s not entirely sure why Robyn was so upset when the family fell apart.

“She says she wants to live plural marriage but I didn’t see enough proof of that with my own eyes to believe her,” she explained. “I couldn’t monopolize Kody. I didn’t want to. He was a lot of work, by the way, [so] I’m sure part of her is like, ‘Holy, what am I going to do with him full time?’ I’m sure that’s part of it. Or maybe it’s not. I love having David around full time. So maybe they have something different in their home. Maybe they have absolute magic. I don’t know why she can’t just be happy and be OK.”

Meri was the first woman to marry Kody, legally tying the knot with the TLC star in 1990. Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993 and Christine joined in a spiritual marriage one year later. In 2010, Robyn entered the picture. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 so he could legally marry his fourth wife and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Christine and Janelle have been adamant that the dynamics of the family were different once Robyn entered the picture.

“For the first 15 years, my needs were being met, and I did not care when [Kody] wasn’t around,” Christine reiterated on the podcast. “It changed when Robyn came into the family.”