Sister Wives star Christine Brown “knows she made the right move” when deciding to end her relationship with husband Kody Brown.

Christine, 49, will “never go back” to her former spouse of 27 years now that she has left him and moved away from Flagstaff, Arizona, an insider told Us Weekly in a new report published on Thursday, November 11. “It’s a new chapter for her and she’s excited to see what the future holds.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

In Touch previously confirmed that Christine sold her Flagstaff property on October 8 and has since moved to Murray, Utah, where she is renting a duplex.

While the mom of six feels “very empowered” about her new beginnings as a single woman, Kody, 52, is still reconciling himself to her choice.

“He hates that Christine is showing off how happy she is to not be with him anymore,” the source added about them not being on “good terms” at the moment.

“Christine knows he’ll eventually have to get past his moodiness since they have children together and eventually have to figure out how to coparent amicably.”

Christine, who was Kody’s third wife, has been a part of the polygamous Brown family since March 1994. She was spiritually married to Kody and featured in every season of their TLC show, which has been on the air since September 2010. Together, they share kids Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Paedon, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Kody is still spiritually married to first and second wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, and legally wed to fourth wife Robyn Brown after divorcing Meri, 50, in 2014 in order to adopt Robyn’s three children from a past marriage.

After going public with her and Kody’s breakup on November 2, Christine opened up about her “difficult” decision to forge her own path in a new Cameo video, explaining that “you still have the rest of your life with these wonderful people that you’ve been living with for 26 years and you still are part of the family.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Shutterstock

Christine admitted that many fans have told her they are “glad” she left Kody, adding, “It’s like, OK, gosh, that’s not the direction that I’m going here at all. There’s, like, no anger or anything like that. There was sadness for sure.”

Kody broke his silence about their split in a separate statement on November 2, taking to Instagram to speak out on the matter.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote at the time. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Looking ahead, an insider told In Touch exclusively that Kody is “definitely going to want to replace” his former third wife. “Watch, it’ll happen in the future.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.