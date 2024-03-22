With less than one year into married life, Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed a “difficult” issue with her husband, David Woolley.

“Whenever David drives my car, he backs into the garage, just like I like him too … but he parks so close to the wall, that it’s super difficult to get out,” Christine, 51, shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 21. “He’s like, ‘Look at my impressive backing up skills, I’m gonna trap you in’ and he does every single time.”

Christine married the David Woolley Drywall owner in October 2023, less than one year after she introduced her new love interest to fans in February of that year. David, 60, marked the TLC personality’s first public relationship following her November 2023 split from Kody Brown, the father of her six kids.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced during an Instagram Story “car confession.” “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Earlier this week, the Sister Wives star defended “moving forward” and posting on social media after the sudden death of Robert Garrison Brown. Garrison was the 3rd son of Kody and his ex-wife Janelle Brown. Janelle and Christine were sister wives for more than 25 years and they consider each other’s kids as their own. The 25-year-old was found dead by his younger brother Gabriel Brown on March 5 in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say,” the Utah native told her followers in an emotional video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. “I have to keep working because it’s what I understand. It’s what I know and it’s what I know I need to do. And for me working some of the time means posting on social media and those of you that have understood that it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward.”

The mother of six thanked her followers for their support, telling them she was going to miss Garrison “every single day for the rest of our lives.”

Janelle, 54, had been open about the support she received from Christine over the years in raising their large brood. In the early seasons of Sister Wives, Janelle supported the family financially, while Christine took a more prominent role in childcare. The former sister wives remain close despite their respective splits from Kody, 55.

Despite their complicated dynamic, the Browns reunited for the first time together “in years” to lay Garrison to rest on March 9. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti Brown told her Patreon followers. She also revealed plans to honor her half-brother’s memory, which included a family reunion in Wyoming.