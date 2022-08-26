It’s not a marriage without a little TLC. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown got into a heated discussion over the future of their sex life in a trailer for the upcoming season 17.

In the clip, the former couple, who split in November 2021, discussed another previous argument in which Christine claimed that Kody said the intimate part of their marriage was over. However, the family patriarch denied he said that and argued that he shrugged his shoulders in response instead.

“You said that you were not attracted to me,” the mom of six said to Kody.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

During a confessional, the TLC star claimed that he had heard rumors from other family members that she was threatening to leave him, but he never addressed her on what was being said.

“She’s been telling everybody she wants to leave and she’s never told me. She never talked to me about it,” he said. “So, when she says that she asks me if we’re ever going to be intimate, I’m hearing rumors from everybody that she’s been threatening to leave — I shrugged my shoulders because I’m not going to be fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me.”

While the two clearly had their own versions of what happened during the fight, Christine stuck to her story and was still shaken up over the incident. “It was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life,” she recalled. “I don’t want to be married to a guy who just shrugs his shoulders when I’m asking him if we’re going to have an intimate marriage … bulls–t that.”

Even though their seemingly lack of intimacy was a huge factor in the decline of their marriage, Kody’s parenting style to their daughter Ysabel was the main reason she left the marriage.

Ysabel underwent scoliosis surgery in 2020, which required them to travel to New Jersey for the procedure. While it was a serious operation, Kody did not join them to help support their daughter, claiming that it wasn’t safe to travel during COVID.

“I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect,” she told People in August. “I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it,” she continued.

“It was a good wake-up call. In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed. But I didn’t need him anymore.”