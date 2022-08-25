Speaking her truth. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown cited the reason behind her split from ex Kody Brown was that he refused to support daughter Ysabel when she underwent corrective surgery for her scoliosis due to COVID-19 concerns.

“He broke my little girl’s heart,” Christine, 50, told People on Thursday, August 25, referring to how Kody, 53, declined to accompany Christine when she traveled out of state with Ysabel, 19, in September 2020 to visit a specialist. “I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don’t respect. I understood COVID, and why he couldn’t come, but she didn’t. And she still has a really hard time with it.”

She continued, “I was there with Ysabel the whole time in New Jersey for the surgery. And I remember them pointing out, like, ‘Are you here alone? Where’s your husband?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s not here.’ And they’re like, ‘Whoa, isn’t that hard?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s hard for her.’ It’s hard for Ysabel, but it’s not hard for me.’ It was a good wake-up call.”

“In the end, I would’ve preferred to have him there, of course, because it’s what Ysabel needed,” Christine said, before adding, “But I didn’t need him anymore.”

TLC

Aside from her daughter’s surgery, the LuLaroe retailer also mentioned she “needed more communication” and “more trust,” but ultimately “realized [they] didn’t really have a partnership.” However, Christine chose to stay in her relationship with Kody because she “believed in the team, and that’s what it was about. So, we just made it work.”

Kody did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Christine and Kody spiritually married in 1994. The former couple share children Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. In November 2021, the two announced their shocking split.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram that month. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

In July 2021, Christine legally cut all ties from her former husband by selling her portion of the family’s Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, back to Kody for only $1, according to property records obtained by In Touch.

Sister Wives fans watched the drama unfold amongst the entire polygamist family, as Kody implemented strict rules during the COVID-19 pandemic upon Christine and fellow sister wives Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. However, this wasn’t the only issue Christine and Kody experienced. The family patriarch later revealed in a January 2022 episode that he didn’t want to have an “intimate relationship” anymore with Christine.

“He said, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore,’” Christine revealed in the episode. “I’m not OK staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy.”